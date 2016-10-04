Ex-band teacher pleads not guilty to sex with minor

A former Visalia band teacher pleaded not guilty Tuesday to unlawful sex with a minor.
Derek Nishimoto, 48, was charged with five counts of sex with a minor involving incidents that allegedly took place between March and September, and three similar counts.
He was arrested Sept. 10, the same day police learned of the relationship, and bailed out of jail.
Police said the minor was a student that he met when he was a band teacher at Mt. Whitney High. He has not been employed by Visalia Unified this school year, police said.
Nishimoto was ordered to return to court Nov. 2 for further proceedings.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments