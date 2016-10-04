Fresno police recover gun stolen from security officer

A Glock 9 mm handgun and other items stolen from a security officer Monday night were recovered by police in the 4400 block of North Cornelia Avenue, Fresno police reported.
Sgt. John Romo said officers went to the 4400 block of North Cornelia Avenue about 9 p.m., where they learned that the security officer, with Stone Protection Services, left the items in her security vehicle for only a few minutes when someone smashed a window and stole them. The officers learned that the juvenile suspect lived in the area and a short time later took him into custody after he was spotted by the victim, chased and convinced to surrender by his mother.
The gun was not initially recovered, but was found by officer Jonathan Linzey. The suspect was booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center on burglary charges.
