Visalia arson suspects arrested

Visalia Police Department arrested two suspects convicted of arson Oct. 3.
The suspects were identified as Luis Enrique Aguilar, 20, and Victor Isaiah Marquez, 20, both of Visalia. They were booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility and charged with arson, attempted homicide and conspiracy.
The suspects started a fire at a residential structure on the 3100 block of West Delta Avenue, near Houston Avenue and Denmaree Street, on Oct. 1. Their vehicle was seen leaving the scene.
Police arrested the suspects without incident at a traffic stop outside the residence on West Delta.
