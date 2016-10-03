Sheriff’s arrest Riverdale hot prowl burglary suspect

A man accused by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office of a string of hot prowl burglaries in the Riverdale area between Aug. 8 and Sept. 9 is in custody, sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti reported.
Paul Whited, 47, stole the items to support a methamphetamine habit, Botti said. The break-ins took place in the 3700 block of West Paloma Street, the 4200 block of West Mount Whitney Avenue, the 20000 block of South Pendleton Street and the 2600 block of West Luna Drive. The homeowners were present during the crimes, but no one saw the suspect. More than $40,000 in items were taken, including rare coins, bills and jewelry.
Detectives arrested Whited after serving a warrant in the 21000 block of South Marty Avenue in Riverdale. Detectives want information about the ownership of cigars, jewelry, coins, digital cameras and antique black powder revolvers. Victims should have serial numbers and a crime report or case number and contact detectives George Razo at 559-600-8172 or Carl Chalmers at 559-600-8174. Anyone with additional information about the crimes may call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP).
