Suspect hides in apartment wall, attic in futile attempt to escape

A man accused by Hanford police of domestic violence was taken into custody Sunday after two apartment units were extensively damaged, police said.
Dagoberto Merino, 49, was booked on charges of dissuading a witness, domestic violence, resisting arrest and vandalism during the incident, which began about 6:30 p.m. Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of Avenue 9 1/4, where a witness said the attack was occurring. Merino was the subject of a restraining order and was not supposed to be at the residence.
Police said Merino was hiding in a wall and officers were forced to break away part of the structure to find him. After he was pepper sprayed, Merino climbed into the attic, then fell through the ceiling of an adjoining unit. He was taken into custody after he was Tasered and booked into the Kings County Jail.
Comments