Two sought after three people beaten, carjacked in Porterville

The search is on for two suspects who beat and robbed three people Saturday in Porterville.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said two victims were treated for minor injuries and another for more serious, but non-lethal injuries at a local hospital after two males assaulted them and stole their vehicle.
The assault happened in the 1000 block of East Tyler Avenue around 1:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. Suspect or vehicle information was not immediately available.
Detectives with the South County Investigations Unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 1-800-808-0488 or 559-733-6218.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments