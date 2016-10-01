Witnesses chase down alleged strong-arm robber in Visalia

Witnesses and others chased down and held a suspected strong-arm robber Saturday afternoon in downtown Visalia.
Visalia police said Ethan Dion Moore, 21, was captured. He was booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility.
Police were alerted that a man took property from a woman around 1 p.m. near the Marriott hotel, by the Visalia Convention Center. Callers told the dispatcher that witnesses were chasing the suspect, and stayed on the line to help guide officers to joining it in the neighborhood of Court Street and Mineral King Avenue.
Moore had been captured by the time police caught up. No one was hurt and the property was returned to the victim.
