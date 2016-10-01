Tulare County inmate dies in hospital

An inmate in the Tulare County Pre-trial Facility died Saturday after being admitted to a hospital for a medical condition, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department said.
Gabino Carillo, 81, of Farmersville, had been booked Sept. 18 on suspicion of attempted homicide by Farmersville police. He was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center on Friday, the Sheriff’s Department said, where he died.
No other information about the attempted homicide was immediately available.
