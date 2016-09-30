Crime

September 30, 2016 6:51 PM

Was suspicious device a coverup for Walmart shoplifter?

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

Police are trying to identify the suspect who likely orchestrated an evacuation to cover up a shoplifting Friday at the Walmart in southeast Fresno.

Lt. Joe Gomez said a suspicious device left on a shelf in the auto parts section in the Walmart on Kings Canyon Road caused panic that led police to evacuate customers and employees around 2:40 p.m.

Gomez said the police bomb squad determined that the stainless steel canister inside a white box wrapped in blue tape was not a credible explosive device.

Gomez said the stunt was likely done to cause fear among shoppers. In security video reviewed by investigators, a person among a fleeing crowd was seen wheeling out a cart filled with store merchandise.

Gomez said it is possible the unidentified person placed the suspicious device as a ruse.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Driver shot to death on Blackstone and Saginaw

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos