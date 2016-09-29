Hanford woman faces charges of embezzlement

A Hanford woman was arrested Tuesday after an investigation found she had allegedly embezzled funds from two separate Hanford locations.
Police said Deana Michelle Kleinknecht, 43, allegedly scammed Adventist Health Center in Hanford of almost $50,000 while she worked there as a billing supervisor.
Police said Kleinknecht reportedly requested reimbursement checks for a fake insurance company and would deposit the checks. She allegedly withdrew the funds and kept them, police said.
Kleinknecht is also accused of embezzling around $3,500 as the treasurer of the Hanford Pep Squad, detectives learned through an investigation.
The woman faces two counts of embezzlement, 12 counts of second-degree burglary and 12 counts of check forgery.
Police said Kleinknecht’s actions did not jeopardize Adventist Health’s finances or financial information. She is being held in the Kings County Jail.
