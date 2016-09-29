Fresno man suspected of showing off weapon

A “west side” gang associate was arrested Thursday after someone called police reporting a suspect displaying his weapon to passing vehicles in southwest Fresno.
Sgt. Paul Cervantes said 21-year-old Edward Wingfield was the man the caller said was showing his gun to passing motorists.
When southwest district police officers went to the area after the 5 p.m. call, they reported Wingfield had jumped a fence into the 2700 block of South Bardell Avenue, police said. He was later caught by an officer and was frisked for the reported gun, which was found in his pocket, police said.
Cervantes said the officer recovered a stolen Glock .40-caliber handgun with a live round and an extended magazine of 20 live rounds.
Cervantes said Wingfield is a victim of two previous shootings. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for possession of a stolen firearm and high-capacity magazine.
Cervantes said he wants to remind Fresno residents of the department’s “felon with a gun campaign.” Callers can earn $500 for information leading to the arrest of a felon with a gun.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
