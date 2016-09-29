Police: Man goes to jail after hopping into stolen Honda

An empty Honda sitting just west of Highway 99 in Fresno on Wednesday soon was occupied when a man hopped into it and drove off, Sgt. Doug Goertzen said.
Fresno Police Department Career Criminal Auto Theft Team detectives were watching the Honda in the area of North Parkway Drive and West Olive Avenue when they realized it had been reported stolen out of southwest Fresno.
Detectives saw a man climb into the vehicle and later drive off. They began following the 1996 Honda with air support from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department as the driver traveled to First and Belmont avenues.
Once there, Goertzen said Kahnty Srimala, 27, of Fresno ran from the stolen ride but was later captured. Srimala was on Post Release Community Supervision for previous weapon charges.
Goertzen said the Eastside Fresno Bulldog member was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of auto theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and violation of his Post Release Community Supervision.
Anyone with information on this case or other auto theft in Fresno is asked to call the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team tip line at 559-621-2228 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments