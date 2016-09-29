Reckless driving case leads Visalia cops to piles of pot, cash

Three men were booked into the Tulare County Jail on Thursday after detectives found them with processed marijuana ready for sale in Visalia.
Police officers initially were responding to a reckless driving case in the area of North Mooney Boulevard and West Lark Avenue around 2 a.m. when they came across occupants of an apartment in the 2100 block of West Lark Avenue. Police said they found packaged marijuana and an assault rifle.
Visalia Police Department Narcotics detectives assisted police with the investigation and served three search warrants to the Lark Avenue residence and one search warrant for a home in the 300 block of East Evergreen Avenue.
Twenty-three pounds of processed marijuana, $52,000 cash and four firearms were seized after the search warrants were served.
The suspects, Tyrone Moore, 22, Salvador Rodriguez, 30 and Jonquez Martin, 24, were all booked for possession of marijuana for sale.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
