Clovis standoff suspect to appear in court Friday

A hearing is scheduled Friday for a Clovis man who was involved in a 10-hour standoff in Clovis on Tuesday.
Evan Wooten, 33, is facing multiple domestic violence charges and faces up to 24 years and eight months in prison if convicted, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said.
Fresno Police Department K-9s and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office assisted Clovis police during the standoff, which took place at an apartment near Jefferson and Music avenues around 8:30 a.m.
The DA said Wooten was charged with seven counts of injury to a spouse, two counts of criminal threats, two counts of dissuading a witness from alerting police and one count of resisting arrest. Further allegations say Wooten caused significant bodily injury to the victim using a knife.
A complaint also says Wooten has been previously convicted of two “strike” offenses for home burglary and stealing a gun in 2014.
Wooten was booked into the Fresno County Jail following the standoff. His hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday.
