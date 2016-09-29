Fresno teacher pleads not guilty to sex with student

A Fresno teacher pleaded not guilty Thursday in Fresno Superior Court to three felony charges in connection with her alleged affair with a 14-year-old student at Tenaya Middle School during the spring semester.
Justine Karen Nelson, 30, faces one count of lewd or lascivious act with a minor in March this year and two counts of oral copulation with the minor in April and May.
Nelson, who was arrested on Sept. 15, is free on $130,000 bail. Her next court hearing is Nov. 3.
Police said Nelson was a fill-in teacher at Tenaya Middle School who worked in various classrooms when the regular teacher was unavailable. The student is no longer at Tenaya.
Students at the school notified staff after they became aware of nude photos of Nelson posted on the victim’s social media site. Staff then called police.
Police said Nelson gave detectives a statement that was consistent with the victim’s statement and that she admitted to sending a nude photograph of herself.
Pablo Lopez: 559-441-6434, @beecourts
