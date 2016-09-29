Man slain in central Fresno shooting identified

A man who died Wednesday after being shot and crashing his car into some parked cars in central Fresno was identified by the Fresno County Coroner Thursday as Farshad Jamali, 25.
Officers responded to the Enclave Apartment Homes near Ashlan and Feland avenues around 5:30 p.m. for two shots that were heard in the area, Lt. Mindy Casto said.
The man, who officers found in the car with two gunshot wounds to his upper body, was pulled from the black Mercedes, and officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died in surgery.
