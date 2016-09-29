Police: Suspect found Ajax in bong, assaults man with handgun

A Fresno man who reportedly became enraged and committed a violent assault after someone placed Ajax cleaner in his bong is sought by police on weapons
charges.
The suspect, Corey Duane Childress, 25, is considered to be armed and dangerous after he fled a home in southwest Fresno following the incident. Police say the attack took place early Wednesday in the 400 block of East Oleander Avenue, near Merced and A streets, where officer arrived to find a man with a large gash on his head. The 47-year-old victim reported that Childress, who is the son of his girlfriend, attacked him with a handgun and also fired the weapon after he found the household cleaner in his drug pipe. Childress reportedly confronted the victim and during a heated argument pulled the gun and struck the victim with the butt of weapon. Childress also pulled a knife and made threats. Childress then grabbed his belongings and fled in a 2015 gold Chevrolet Cruze with Michael Chevrolet paper plates. The victim told officers he did not want to go to the hospital because he was afraid Childress would return and steal the victim’s truck.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Childress is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
