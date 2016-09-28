Fresno men charged with drug possession, stolen gun, child endangerment

Two Fresno men were arrested Tuesday after Fresno Sheriff’s deputies said they were stopped in a vehicle in central Fresno with one pound of marijuana, a stolen hunting rifle and a small child inside.
A deputy assigned to the Old Fig Garden neighborhood stopped a Toyota Tacoma near Palm and Griffith avenues around 2 p.m.
The deputy searched the truck and found approximately one pound of marijuana, a bag of ammunition and a hunting rifle, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Cochis Mancia, 38, and Michael Swacker, 42, both of Fresno, were arrested.
Mancia’s 4-year-old daughter was in the backseat. The girl was sitting on half of the rifle, which was covered with a jacket, the Sheriff’s Office said. It was not loaded.
The deputy determined the close proximity of ammunition to the gun posed a danger to the little girl, and she is now in the care of her grandmother, unharmed.
Both men were booked into Fresno County Jail.
Mancia faces felony charges of carrying a loaded gun, possession of stolen property, child endangerment and a misdemeanor for marijuana possession. Swacker was arrested for having an outstanding felony warrant. He is also on post-release community supervision, which is part of AB109.
Anyone with information about Mancia or Swacker should call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
