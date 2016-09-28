Man dies after being shot, crashing into parked cars

A man died Wednesday after being shot and crashing his car into some parked cars in central Fresno, the Fresno Police department said.
Officers responded to the Enclave Apartment Homes near Ashlan and Feland avenues around 5:30 p.m. for two shots that were heard in the area, Lt. Mindy Casto said.
The man, who officers found in the car with two gunshot wounds to his upper body, was pulled from the black Mercedes, and officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.
He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died in surgery.
“It looks like he may have been shot while in the vehicle because the driver-side window was smashed,” Casto said. But she said investigators aren’t yet certain where the shooting occurred.
The victim had no identification, and police are still trying to confirm his identity.
There isn’t a suspect yet, but homicide detectives are still investigating the scene.
Anyone with information should call the Police Department at 559-621-7000 or can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
