Clovis police close street during standoff with stabbing suspect

Clovis police are at a standoff Tuesday afternoon with a person suspected of stabbing a woman at an apartment south of the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.
Police have closed Jefferson Avenue between Sunnyside and Clovis avenues. The standoff is near Music and Jefferson avenues.
No other information was immediately available.
#Update to #PoliceActivity- Jefferson Ave is closed between Sunnyside and Clovis Ave. SWAT is responding.— Clovis Police (@ClovisPolice_CA) September 27, 2016
Clovis Police at apartment standoff... Music and Jefferson pic.twitter.com/wHmIkiVSd5— jim guy (@jimguy27) September 27, 2016
Comments