Crime

September 27, 2016 1:54 PM

Clovis police close street during standoff with stabbing suspect

The Fresno Bee

Clovis police are at a standoff Tuesday afternoon with a person suspected of stabbing a woman at an apartment south of the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.

Police have closed Jefferson Avenue between Sunnyside and Clovis avenues. The standoff is near Music and Jefferson avenues.

No other information was immediately available.

