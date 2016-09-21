Police: Man jailed after exposing himself to Fashion Fair shopper

Fresno police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman leaving Fashion Fair mall.
Police said Chad Edwards, 27, initially denied being involved in the crime but was later identified by the victim.
The 23-year-old woman told police she walked out of the mall onto the sidewalk near Forever 21 and noticed Edwards driving close behind her, then speeding off as if he were playing a game. When she crossed the street to get to her car, he stopped his vehicle in front of her, blocking the way.
She said “excuse me” and he moved the car forward, its windows rolled down. She then saw that his pants were unzipped and he was indecently exposed.
The woman immediately walked toward her car and could hear Edwards calling her derogatory names. Once she got inside her car and locked the doors, she called 911 and described the suspect and his vehicle, including the license plate number.
Officer found Edwards driving on the opposite side of the mall parking lot. He was also on probation for felony hit and run, so he was charged with indecent exposure and probation violation. He was booked into Fresno County Jail.
