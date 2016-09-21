Man dies after being found beaten in southeast Fresno

Fresno police are investigating the death of a man found early Wednesday morning, beaten and laying on the sidewalk in southeast Fresno.
Spokesman Sgt. Joe Gomez said a someone walking to work called police at 3:49 a.m. saying there was a man bleeding severely from the head in front of Brian’s Parts Shop at 3558 E. Butler Ave.
Police found the man in his mid-20s with significant head and upper body trauma. He appeared to have been beaten.
The man was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Gomez said police are checking security video and seeking witnesses. He said there is no indication the death is gang-related.
The street is blocked off on Butler Avenue from South Orange Avenue to South Gearhart Street, which is one block over.
Andrea Castillo: 559-441-6279, @andreamcastillo
