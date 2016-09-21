Drive-by shooting injures man outside southeast Fresno home

A man was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting at a southeast Fresno home in Tuesday night, police said.
The man was standing outside a home near Woodrow and Woodward avenues with several others when a white compact car drove by and fired several shots around 10:30 p.m., police Lt. Dave Ramos said.
The victim ran and was struck by one bullet. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Police are investigating the incident, which they believe is gang-related.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments