Police: No charges will be filed in children’s drownings

The Fresno Police Department does not plan to pursue criminal charges in connection with the drowning of two children Monday in a neighbor’s swimming pool, Lt. Joe Gomez said Tuesday.
The victim were Elizabeth Thao, 2 years old, and Jayce Thao, 3 years old, the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said.
The incident happened on East Heaton Avenue, near the intersection with Villa Avenue, in the Sunnyside neighborhood of southeast Fresno.
Gomez said the two victims woke up sometime between 8 and 10 a.m. Monday and left their home through an open garage door. The children walked to a neighbor’s house and entered the yard through an open gate, then climbed or squeezed through a smaller gate that was around the pool.
The children’s relatives were home at the time, but their parents had gone to work. Once the great-grandmother discovered them missing, family members searched the area before calling police just before 11 a.m., Gomez said.
Elizabeth Valle found the children in her pool after police knocked on her door asking permission to search her yard. She and a police officer jumped into the pool in an attempt to rescue them.
The victim were pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m. Investigators believe they were under water for 15 to 20 minutes.
Pablo Lopez: 559-441-6434, @beecourts
Comments