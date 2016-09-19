Police: Robbers smash car windows to steal phones, wallets from pair in Clovis lot

Three Fresno men and two juveniles were arrested Sunday night after Clovis police said they robbed two people in a parked car and smashed the windows.
The call came in just after 11 p.m. regarding the robbery in the KFC parking lot at 1860 Ashlan Ave. in Clovis.
One of the victims told police dispatchers that the suspects threatened him and his friend with a crowbar while they were inside his parked vehicle. The suspects used the crow bar to smash out the windows of his vehicle and stole the victims’ cell phones and wallets. Then they fled east on Ashlan Avenue in a white SUV, police said.
Arriving officers observed a vehicle matching the description in the area of Ashlan and Armstrong avenues. Officers stopped the vehicle, and the juvenile driver was detained along with four other occupants.
All five were later arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
The adults arrested are Kwasi Sykes, 18, Ezequeil Ramirez, 19, and Gabriel Recek, 18, all of Fresno. The names of the juveniles have not been released.
The three adults were transported to Fresno County Jail, and the juveniles were taken to Fresno County Juvenile Hall for booking.
Both of the victims’ property was recovered and returned.
Troy Pope
