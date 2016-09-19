Man in critical condition after Visalia shooting

A 27-year-old man is in critical condition Monday after he was shot just after 1 a.m. near Houston Avenue and Liberty Street in Visalia.
Visalia police Sgt. Daniel Ford said officers found the victim after responding to a shots-fired call in the area. He was shot in the neck. Witnesses said they saw a man with a rifle running from the area.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8117.
