Riverdale man armed with shovel dies after fight with brother

A Riverdale man who reportedly was hitting his brother with a shovel died Saturday morning after collapsing in their yard, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office was called around 11 a.m. Saturday by a man who said his brother had hit him with a shovel. Deputies went to a home in the 21000 block of South Kincaid Avenue and found the man’s brother, who had the shovel, had collapsed.
He was identified Saturday evening as Miguel Angel Camacho, 39, of Riverdale.
Emergency workers performed CPR on the man, who was in his 30s, and then he was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died shortly after. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.
Meanwhile, detectives are interviewing family members. No arrests have been made.
