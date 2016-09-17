Riverdale man armed with shovel dies after fight with brother

0:52 Fresno County Jail officer wounded in shooting leaves hospital Pause

0:40 Tenaya Middle School teacher arrested on sex charges

0:50 Pursuit suspect weeps

0:45 Fresno police issue warning about phone and computer scams

1:45 Fresno County Jail shooting suspect appears in court

1:39 A jail is a community, too. Inmates send get-well cards to wounded officers

1:45 Witness describes shooting of two brothers in central Fresno

1:31 Recognize this man? Fresno police say he's robbed several stores

4:02 Fresno County Supervisor Henry R. Perea shooting of jail officers

0:49 Deputies on scene at Fresno County Jail after reports of active shooter