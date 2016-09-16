Shooting outside Selma High football stadium ends game

Shots were fired apparently just north of the Selma High School football stadium Friday night, causing officials to call the varsity game.
There were no reports of injuries.
Selma resident Ken Robison, a former Bee reporter who was at the game between Selma and visiting Coalinga High, said the shooting happened about 9 p.m. during halftime. Robison said about six or seven shots were heard in the area west of Staley Stadium on or near Thompson Avenue.
Robison said about 30 seconds later, more shots were heard and the announcer told the crowd to duck. A police representative then told the crowd to move into the field.
Robison said fans were stunned.
By 9:20 p.m., people were being allowed to leave the field. Police were not allowing those parked on Thompson Avenue into their cars, Robison said.
The Selma stands were around “two thirds” full, Robison said.
Selma Unified School District Trustee Sara Rodriguez was also at the game Friday night and said everybody complied with police commands in an orderly fashion.
Selma won the game 34-0 to remain undefeated.
No other information was immediately available.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
