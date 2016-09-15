19-year-old shot in northwest Fresno in probable accident

A 19-year-old male was shot Thursday afternoon at Fairmont and Polk avenues in northwest Fresno, but police said as they investigated, it became clear it was an accident.
The shooting took place about 1 p.m., Lt. Burke Farrah reported. The wounds were not life-threatening.
The victim told police he was standing in front of his apartment when an unknown person came by and shot him.
Detectives checked the scene’s physical evidence and interviewed witnesses. Farrah said their accounts differed from the victim’s portrayal of what happened. Detectives determined that a group of young men were smoking marijuana and playing with a handgun in the apartment with the victim when the gun discharged, and a bullet hit the victim, Farrah said.
Investigators need help identifying the other people involved. Anyone with information should call Detective Brandon Brown at 559-621-2434 or call CrimeStoppers at 559-498-STOP.
