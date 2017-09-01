Clovis News: Sports

September 1, 2017 12:07 PM

Sierra National Forest officials urge safety over Labor Day weekend

With the Labor Day Weekend upon us, a visit to the Sierra National Forest will be celebrated by visitors for a final weekend of summer recreation. Activities such as camping, backpacking, and picnicking in the great outdoors.

The Sierra National Forest would like everyone to remember these important steps this Labor Day holiday:

Hazardous tree awareness:

  • The Sierra National Forest has experienced extensive tree mortality.While a great deal of work has been accomplished, dead and dying trees remain.
  • Look up, look down, look around before parking or setting up camp.
  • Drive cautiously. Watch for road hazards including trees that have fallen.

Under Forest Order 05-15-00-17-16 the following is prohibited in fire danger areas in the Sierra National Forest except in areas listed as exempt: Wood or charcoal fire will be prohibited in dispersed camping locations, and designated day use areas, in the listed fire danger areas.

Camping:

Campfire restrictions are in place. Check at visitor centers for more information.

If campfires are allowed, obtain a campfire permit.

Clear away grass, leaves and other debris within 5 feet of campfire or barbeque.

Have a responsible person in attendance at all times.

Ensure all campfires are completely extinguished before leaving.

When barbequing, never leave the grill unattended.

Traveling:

Safe towing: dragging chains will throw sparks.

Be wheel safe: Check tire pressure before leaving home.

For more ways to be safe during Memorial Day please visit www.PreventWildfireCA.org.

