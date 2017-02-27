Fresno State launches women’s water polo team headed by an Olympian and a Buchanan grad

2:11 Natalie Fugere's fun gift idea turns into thriving business, The Painted Press Pause

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

1:51 Wild finish to Fresno State baseball series finale vs. UC Riverside

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

2:03 California Girls Wrestling Championship highlights

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

1:05 FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says immigration is not 'our business'

1:08 Fresno artists flock to Drink and Draw

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​