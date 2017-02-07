Clovis Community College swim, dive teams off to a record-setting start

Clovis Community College hosted its only home swim and dive meet this season on Feb. 4 in the Clovis North High School Aquatic Complex. The student-athletes won several events in the Clovis Kick-Off Invitational and set new school records.
“I am pleased with the meet’s results,” said head coach Mark Bennett. “Our athletes exhibited strength and determination. The team is ready to “Crush” this season! We are in a really good place for being this early in the season. Our goal is to win the Central Valley Conference for both men’s and women’s, this year.”
The following records were set by Clovis Crush athletes:
Rylee Radke, 200 individual medley (2:28.21) and 100 freestyle (57.66)
Makenna LaBlue, 50 backstroke (31,37) and 100 backstroke (1:08.90)
Tanner Davis, 100 breaststroke (1:01.63)
LaBlue, Radke, Nicole Bruno, and Lauren Barcelos, 200 medley relay (2:03.31) and 200 freestyle relay (1:48.62)
Andrew St. Germain, 1-meter springboard diving (155.25)
Nic Jensen, 3-meter springboard diving (121.72)
