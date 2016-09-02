A journalist walks into a cooking class

1:29 Prep football: No. 4 Clovis West 44, No. 13 Centennial 7 Pause

2:13 Buchanan holds off Bullard's late rally, win 28-17

0:43 Lawyers contend a police dog could have saved Dylan Noble's life. They made this animation to prove it.

1:35 Swearengin endorses Brand for Fresno mayor

1:11 Top central San Joaquin Valley cops slam Prop. 57

1:46 Florida scientist designs trap in quest to eliminate mosquito-borne illnesses

0:58 Does folic acid prevent childhood obesity?

0:41 Why are more people surviving heart attacks?

2:57 Can this 'Putnam County Spelling Bee' cast, you know, spell? Watch.

1:43 Trump doubles down on commitment to build border wall - Election Rewind