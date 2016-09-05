Clovis B.O.O.T. plans for upcoming events

This is event season in Old Town Clovis! The Business Organization is planning a series of events for September and October.
The final KSEE24 Concert of the season, Valley Cats, will highlight the Friday Night Farmers Market this Friday. We are hosting Eye-Q Vision for their special evening called #EyeSeePink on Sept. 16, followed by the finale of the season: the Pistachio Party sponsored by American Pistachio Growers. This is a big ending to the season and leaves everyone waiting for the following May when we gear up again.
On Sept. 17, come stroll the streets of Old Town Clovis and enjoy craft beer tastings from a great selection of California breweries. The Craft Beer Crawl begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m. Pre-sale tickets cost $35 and tickets purchased the day of the event will cost $45.
Get your commemorative tasting glass from Goode Ol’ Days Antiques and follow the map from store to store, talking personally with the brewery representatives about their craft, sip your way through the best of California brews and enjoy good eats from local food trucks.
Why craft beer? Well here are three major reasons:
1. Craft beer tastes better! By definition, craft breweries are small, independent and traditional. For that reason alone, the quality of product going into the beers is much better than mass produced product. Craft beer tastes much better because craft brewers spend their time focusing on the quality of their beer rather than focusing on their marketing campaigns and stock prices. Craft brewers put their heart and soul, as well as lots of amazing ingredients, into every beer they brew and don’t cut any corners. A couple of our local breweries include:
Riley’s Brewing Co. out of Madera, which features a dark wheat brew called Vixen, a complex rich and malty ale, with a hint of roasted mocha. They use specialty grains to make this a pleasant and out of the ordinary beer.
The Smittcamp Family & Wawona Frozen Foods along with the Williams Family & 559 Beer created Wawona Peach Ale, which was featured in the October 2015 issues of Food & Wine magazine, Sunset Magazine and VisitCalifornia.com.
2. Craft beers come in many shapes and sizes, but one thing remains the same; they all pack a punch! Most craft beers range from 5-10 percent ABV (alcohol by volume), but some craft beers can reach 20 percent, 30 percent and even 40 percent ABV. Less water in your brews means that you don’t need to drink as much beer. Less calories and no more bloated bellies!
3. Craft beer actually has health benefits. Research has shown that craft beer has more health benefits and more nutrients than red wine. Craft beer contains some soluble fiber, B vitamins, a range of antioxidants and it is also the richest source of silicon; silicon in the diet may help in countering osteoporosis.
A prime feature of the event is the Home Brew Tent. Taste the newly created brews by Central Valley homebrewers, hosted by the San Joaquin Worthogs. This tent was very popular during the spring crawl and the Worthogs will be back featuring new craft beers for you to sample. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/old-town-clovis-fall-2016-craft-beer-crawl, or at Bear Creek Gifts and Hearts Delight/Old Hotel Bistro in Old Town Clovis.
Our previous events have showcased some of the following breweries: Tioga Sequoia, Kaweah, Riley’s, House of Pendragon, Three Monkeys, 559, Tactical Ops, BarrelHouse, Brewbakers, Ballast Point, Luganitas, Hangar 24, Kona, Mad Duck, Firestone and New Belgium.
We will update this list with our fall breweries as they come in. Our event is unique in that the beer tastings are inside our merchant stores. New this year we have added a home brew tasting tent on the street. This event affords you the opportunity to chat with the brew masters themselves. Local beer, local food, local people — don’t miss out!
Our Fall Antiques & Collectibles Fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25. Look no further for your DIY, Mid-Century, Vintage and maybe even some Steampunk.
Thousands of people will attend this event where our variety of vendors offer a plethora of items: vintage jewelry, furniture, toys, books and old magazines, records, musical instruments, army memorabilia, glassware, clothes, cast iron pots and pans and much more. We also recently expanded our rules to include painted furniture, due to high demand.
This event is 27 years old and constantly growing. We have more than 100 vendors with more to come every season. This is also coupled with the British Car Show, which benefits the Central Valley Wildlife organization — come see the beautiful owls, ravens, and other birds and rescued animals.
People will swarm Pollasky Avenue, 4th and 5th streets, to seek a treasure, picking up knickknacks from decades past, the remnants of an aunt’s attic or the last heirlooms of a great-grandfather, each piece of history with a story.
Free appraisals are offered by Kathy Osterberg-Sobelman from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. We encourage you to bring one item per person to Kathy to learn about and get a retail value for the item.
Enjoy your time here in Old Town Clovis as you enjoy the benefit of free admission and parking, great food and the opportunity to walk away with something new (at least, new to you!)
This season’s Fall Wine Walk will take place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 1. Join us for a luxurious early Fall evening with the theme of fine wine, tasty food samples and a “treat yourself” attitude.
Pre-sale tickets cost $35 each and any sold the day of the event will cost $45, although the tickets usually sell out. Invite your fellow wine lovers and purchase your tickets soon, as space is limited! Tickets are available www.eventbrite.com/e/old-town-clovis-fall-2016-wine-walk or at Hearts Delight/The Old Hotel Bistro and Bear Creek Gifts in Old Town Clovis.
Our participating winery list is constantly growing, and some of our past participating wineries include Pear Valley Estate Wines, Burbank Ranch, Cardella Winery, Cass Winery, Derby Wine Estates, Farmers Fury Winery, Kings River Winery, Morovino, Peachy Canyon Winery, Ramos Torres Winery, Summerwood Winery & Inn, Tablas Creek Vineyard ,Wild Horse Winery, 3 Oaks Vineyard, Rotta Winery, Toca Madera Winery, Vino Robles and Giesen.
The official list of participating wineries will be added to our website as the event draws nearer.
For more information or to purchase tickets for these and other events and for a list of stores and restaurants, visit us online at www.oldtownclovis.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.
