Bringing magic to your doorstep: Teacups and Teddy Bears debuts in Clovis

Teacups and Teddy Bears is a new business in Clovis, and its specialty is a unique one: to create magical moments and special tea parties for their customers, especially the young ones.
Kymberly MacAgy owns Teacups and Teddy Bears. She first opened the business in 2001 when she was living in Florida. She provided parties for ladies and children in the Tampa Bay area for five years before relocating to Clovis with her family.
The “Teacups” part of the business stems from MacAgy’s personal longtime love of tea parties, and from her daughters’ interest in them.
“When my daughters were small,” MacAgy said, “I started a tradition of Christmas tea parties for them. Every year we would invite any new friends they had made that year, as well as old friends. For 15 years we continued the tradition. It was such a great opportunity for new friendships to develop, or for strengthening existing friendships.”
Throughout the years of Christmas tea parties, most of the tea shops that MacAgy encountered were for adults and weren’t very “little girl friendly.” So she decided to open a party planning service that focused on tea parties with princess dress-up themes for younger girls.
Teacups and Teddy Bears provides everything needed for a dress-up princess tea party — hostesses, invitations, linens, tea sets, light tea refreshments, dresses and makeup, games, crafts, party favors, cake cutting service and gift opening service, if desired. The only thing that doesn’t come in the party package is the cake, because MacAgy said that most customers prefer to choose their own cake.
The Teddy Bears part of the business was added later on. It’s a theme option for parties that allows children to make their own teddy bears. The young partygoers each get to choose a teddy bear (or other option of stuffed animal, including shiny, purple fairytale dragons), fill it with stuffing and then dress it in clothes and accessories. The kids name their new teddy bear, and each gets a pseudo birth certificate.
Sunday was the first official Teacups and Teddy Bears party in Clovis; the grand reopening of the business will be this fall. Right now, the business is purely mobile — they bring everything needed for your special tea party right to your doorstep.
On Aug. 28, Brooklyn Martinez celebrated her fifth birthday with her friends. Teacups and Teddy Bears, with Kymberly and three hostesses to run the party, brought everything to Brooklyn’s house — complete princess outfits for the girls to dress up in, supplies for crafting tiaras and teddy bears, a fancy tea set for their party.
The girls had so much fun crafting and naming their teddy bears, and making and wearing their tiaras. They especially loved choosing princess dresses to wear during the tea party.
Jovita Martinez, Brooklyn’s grandmother, chose to use the Teacups and Teddy Bears service. “She brings everything,” Martinez said of MacAgy. “She brings the dresses; she has everything ready for them.”
“My passion is for fostering special family memories and friendships, especially for children, which is why we prioritize children’s birthday parties,” MacAgy said.
MacAgy’s plan is to expand the business and open a tea shop in Clovis next summer. The shop will primarily be for children on the weekends and for all ages during the week.
“We are planning some special events for families, too,” MacAgy said. “Teddy bear picnics for the fall, Christmas tea parties for the holidays, and Mother-Daughter Teas in the spring.”
Even after Teacups and Teddy Bears opens its shop, MacAgy plans to continue the mobile part of the business. “There’s something very special about having an elegant dress-up tea party brought to a little girl’s home just for her and her friends.”
While Teacups and Teddy Bears specializes in dress-up parties for younger girls, MacAgy and her crew of hostesses are happy to serve tea to women for special events, too.
Teacups and Teddy Bears
www.teacupsandteddybears.com
www.facebook.com/TeacupsandTeddyBears
Comments