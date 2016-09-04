Clovis North’s Quinn happy to return to TRAC competition

The Independent continues a series on head football coaches in the Clovis Unified School District. Casey Quinn of Clovis North High School is profiled today. The series will appear intermittently during the football season.
Casey Quinn says his football coaches at Western Oregon University “saved” him.
“They were there for me all the time,” he said. “They made sure I was held accountable and was a good citizen. We had conversations and enjoyed what we did. It was a family atmosphere, and it’s why I decided to coach football.”
Quinn grew up in Ashland, Oregon, playing baseball, football and basketball, and he tried coaching baseball, as well.
“But I’m a science guy, and there are more moving parts in football. It was a natural fit for my brain,” he said.
Here’s a look at Quinn and this year’s team at Clovis North.
▪ Quinn is in his first year as head coach of the Broncos. He succeeded Tim Simons, a legendary figure in Clovis Unified who spent 30 years as head coach at Clovis High School before heading up Clovis North’s football program. Quinn previously coached in the Tri-River Athletic Conference at Central High School (head) and Clovis West High School (assistant). He came to Clovis North from Cesar Chavez High School in Delano.
▪ Quinn started playing football in sixth grade. “My coaches encouraged me,” he said. “They kind of came and got me, and it was something I knew I was going to play because it was the thing to do.” Growing up, he played quarterback, running back, tight end and wide receiver. He was a receiver at Western Oregon.
▪ Most memorable game: Winning the high school 4A state championship as a senior in Ashland. The game was played in Autzen Stadium at the University of Oregon. The opposing team was highly ranked.
“Our line probably weighed 155 across the board, but we played as a team and the culture was good,” Quinn said. “It was all about doing your job and believing in each other.”
Quinn scored a touchdown on a reverse.
▪ Another memorable game (this one in baseball): Quinn was 13 and playing on a Babe Ruth team. The night game went to 18 innings. “I remember sitting in the dugout,” he said. “Everyone was competitive. Everyone was focused. The game kept going and going and going.”
Quinn singled, stole second, went to third on a pass ball and scored the winning run.
▪ Three coaches have been big influences on Quinn.
His grandfather was a baseball coach in San Diego. “Watching him made me want to coach,” Quinn said.
His high school football coach was Jim Nagle, who now coaches at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Ore. “He was a very quiet guy but very organized. He was a good teacher and a great citizen. When I made mistakes with my behavior, he was there to correct me and make sure I was a good citizen.”
Quinn coached under Jim Hartigan at Clovis West. “He coached with passion, was detail oriented and challenged young people to push their limits,” Quinn said. “He was my first mentor in preparing to be a head football coach.”
▪ Why he likes coaching high school football: “You work with these guys all year-round. You see them develop. You see them mature. You’re part of the process of them becoming young adults. We teach them a work ethic and how to be committed to something. I love everything about what we do as football coaches.”
▪ Coaching in the TRAC: “It’s awesome. It’s one of the top leagues in the state. Every team is special in its own way. Clovis Unified gives us the resources to make sure our kids are trained properly and mentally ready to rock ‘n’ roll. I’m excited to be back in this league and be a head football coach.”
▪ In 2015, Clovis North went 7-5 overall and 3-2 in the TRAC. “Our kids are working hard to be competitive and mentally tough,” Quinn said of the 2016 season.
KEY PLAYERS
▪ Brent Bailey, quarterback, senior. “He’s worked hard. He takes pride in being a quarterback. He can run and throw. He’s making great decisions on the field. He’s a leader and a good citizen in the classroom.”
▪ Tommy Lystad, left tackle, senior. “He’s injured right now, but he’s going to be a leader on the offensive line. He’s at practice. He’s learning.”
▪ Chad Fugman, wide receiver, senior. “He’s a smart, gifted, awesome kid. He can probably play at the next level. He’s definitely helping us lay down pillars and principles that are going to last a long time.”
▪ Jordan Ayerza, running back, senior. “He runs like he’s a big horse. He’s smart, and he works hard from the beginning of practice to the end.”
▪ Isaiah Cordova, cornerback, senior. “He’s physical and athletic, and he wants to serve the school and prepare himself for [the future]. I’m very proud of him.”
▪ Erick Kroll, linebacker, senior. “He’s a lead-by-example guy. We have a lot of those guys, which is awesome for us.”
PLAYER ROSTER
David Akande, Jordan Ayerza, Brent Bailey, Carson Bailey, Brendan Bechtel, Derek Bell, RJ Belmontes, Cole Billhofer, Garrett Billhofer, Andrew Bracamontes, Nick Caviglia, Jack Cooper, Isaiah Cordova, Kyle Crumpler, John Ewell, Derek Fernandez, Nate Folland, Nick Folland and Chad Fugman.
Johnathon Gamber, Josh Gonzalez, John Halajian, Mark Halajian, Tobin Hecker, Nathaniel Holloway, Trenton Holloway, Cade Hoover, Brock Jones, Jake Karam, Kurt Kobzeff, Erick Kroll, Daniel Lee, Trent Lindsey and Tommy Lystad.
Elijah Mayhew, Chance McGough, Ethan Mee, Landon Mee, Kobi Peralez,Trey Petersen, Ryan Regier, Noah Riley, Devyn Rodriguez, Trevor Ryan, Brendan Sanders, Jake Turner, Lucas Turpin, Garrett Vang and Jordan Velasco.
CLOVIS NORTH 2016 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
8/25 – at Sunnyside
9/2 – Bellarmine College Prep (San Jose) at Veterans Memorial Stadium
9/9 – at Buhach Colony (Atwater)
9/16 – Edison at Veterans Memorial Stadium
9/23 – at Paso Robles High School. Game will be played at War Memorial Stadium at Flamson Middle School, 2405 Spring St., Paso Robles.
9/30 – Bye
10/7 – Clovis West at Veterans Memorial Stadium
10/14 – Clovis East at Lamonica Stadium
10/20 – Central at Veterans Memorial Stadium
10/28 – Clovis at Lamonica Stadium
11/4 – Buchanan at Lamonica Stadium
