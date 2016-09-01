Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Sept. 5: Chapman

He’s a big goofy, gawky, goober of a hound dog, and he wants to meet you! Chapman is his name, and this two-year-old hound mix is as silly as his name implies.
Chapman can’t wait to get out every day for his time in playgroup with other big dogs and, boy, is he fun to watch! He likes to bound about the yard and chase his buddies and then come over and put his head on your shoulder for a quick snuggle. Chapman has a favorite toy too — a duck! He will find it wherever it is hiding and sometimes sneaks it out when we least expect it.
Chapman is looking for a family where he can be with you most of the day. He can get a little anxious when he gets left alone, so someone with some time to spend with a new furry best friend would be ideal. He’s got quite a long lope and enjoys his outside time, so he might make a great hiking partner or even a fun biking buddy.
Come down and enjoy our silly, long-eared friend, Chapman, today!
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
