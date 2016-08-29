The buzzin’, bubblin’ brew: Yellow Mug Coffee opens in northeast Fresno

From the bustling streets of San Francisco to the simplicity of Fresno, Yellow Mug Coffee opens to a city of coffeeholics.
Located on Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue, Yellow Mug Coffee is nestled between Waterhouse Animal Hospital and Tom Mott Frame Maker.
The coffee shop is a family-owned business with Abe Amireh at the reins and his brother, Rasheed, giving support and assistance when needed.
Abe owned Lava Java in San Francisco for a decade before moving to Newport Beach and opening Yellow Mug Coffee in northeast Fresno. Rasheed’s wife, Leen, also lends a helping hand.
Although Yellow Mug Coffee opened nearly two weeks ago, business has been booming thanks to word-of-mouth marketing. While the Amireh family handles the behind-the-scenes operations, Kate O’Neil manages the day-to-day activities.
The Fresno native worked at Cornerstone Coffee Company and Starbucks Coffee Company before joining the Amireh family — proving her knowledge and expertise of coffee is extensive.
Along with Leen, O’Neil said, they’re “the brains” of Yellow Mug Coffee. As for the name of Yellow Mug Coffee, the primary color is associated with happiness, energy and positivity.
In a way, O’Neil said, Yellow Mug Coffee reflects Abe’s personality.
“He’s the world’s happiest guy — all the time,” O’Neil said. “He’s always smiling.”
The menu is displayed above a bevy of flavored syrup, showcasing an array of hot and cold beverages.
Russian tea cakes, cinnamon crumb cakes and coconut macaroons are delivered from Ultimate Cookie in San Francisco and pastries — almond croissants, bear claws, muffins, cookies and zucchini bread — are from La Boulangerie in Fig Garden Village.
You can also order Italian soda, iced tea and fresh-squeezed orange juice. As for grub, you can order a bagel with your choice of spread or topping: cream cheese, peanut butter and jam, cucumber and avocado, hummus, sun-dried tomatoes or lox (a type of smoked salmon).
Being born and raised in Fresno, O’Neil loves to support local businesses.
The coffee shop buys milk from Crystal Creamery, a family-owned dairy in the Central Valley, and citrus from a farm in Madera. O’Neil is hoping to sell handcrafted cold-brew coffee from Lanna Coffee Company.
In the future, she would love to work with Rosa Brothers Milk Company or Top O’ The Morn Farms.
Since the menu has a lot of options, if you don’t know what to order, O’Neil starts with a simple question: “Do you want to try our house coffee?”
“Our house coffee is really good,” she said. “It has been the most popular.”
If you’re looking for a icy treat, you can order an iced mocha, caramel freeze, smoothie or blended latte.
“Our blended drinks have been pretty popular, too,” she added.
If you want to roast at home, you can purchase a 12-ounce bag of Yellow Mug Blend, Espresso Maximo, Decaf Espresso, Decaf French Royal Select or Peru Organic for $9.99.
Abe created his blend of coffee with the help of McLaughlin Coffee Company in San Francisco.
“He spent like two years trying to perfect his blend of coffee,” O’Neil said.
Also for purchase: Numi Organic Tea and Mighty Leaf Tea.
With autumn on the horizon, O’Neil said they’re planning to introduce beverages infused with peppermint and spices like cinnamon and cardamom.
The soft opening was held two weeks ago, but the grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3. “Like” Yellow Mug Coffee on Facebook for updates.
Yellow Mug Coffee
1137 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno
Details: (559) 981-5840
“Like” Yellow Mug Coffee on Facebook for updates
