Out & About: Molly Day Blood Drive at Clovis Community College

There was a constant line to donate blood Friday at the Central California Blood Center’s mobile unit at Clovis Community College. Students and staff performed an act of kindness by giving blood in honor of Molly Griffin, a former student who was tragically killed by a drunken driver last year at the age of 23. Aug. 26 would have been Griffin’s 25th birthday, and people all over the Valley and beyond participated in Molly Day using #LiveLikeMolly on social media to announce their random acts of kindness.
