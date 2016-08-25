Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Aug. 29: Lucky

If you’re looking at who has the most fun around here, you might think it’s a big pit bull named Lucky.
He’s a fantastic friend for anyone who likes a bit of energy and definitely a bit of snuggling to watch a movie. If you’re into lap dogs, that’s OK — Lucky can manage that. Although he’s a big guy, and a lot of him might still be on the floor, he really does try to fit.
Lucky is a patron of our big-dog playgroups and has been showing off his skills as a tolerant and social kind of guy around the other dogs. He likes to play with them in the kiddie pool, too, which keeps everyone cool in the summer heat.
He’s a big fan of rope toys and balls and is letting one of his buddies, Norman, another pit bull blend, show him how to play fetch.
Lucky is about two years old, and is a quick-learner. He likes treats, too, so training is a lot of fun with him. Lucky knows “sit,” already, and can’t wait to do more for you. Stop on by and meet this fun-loving and sweet boy; he enjoys all the attention he can get!
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
