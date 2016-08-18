Clovis News

Clovis East’s O’Brien learned lesson of perseverance

By Doug Hoagland

Special to The Clovis Independent

The Independent begins a series today on head football coaches in the Clovis Unified School District. Jim O’Brien at Clovis East High School is the first to be profiled. The series will appear intermittently during the football season.

Jim O’Brien played prep football for the St. Helena High School Saints. Location: California’s Napa Valley. For anyone who’s visited there, vineyards stretching to the horizon and the area’s 400-plus wineries are memorable.

O’Brien savors other memories. It’s the last game of the Saints’ regular season with the league title and a spot in the playoffs at stake.

“We scored on a reverse pass with about one minute left in the game to win,” he said.

O’Brien’s players will look to make their own memories in the upcoming season.

Here’s a look at O’Brien and this year’s team at Clovis East.

▪  He’s entering his fifth season as coach of the Timberwolves.

▪  At age 10, he started playing Pop Warner football in St. Helena. He liked the bonds he made with his teammates and coaches.

▪  O’Brien played two years at West Hills College in Coalinga. He mostly played wide receiver and kick returner in high school and at the community college.

▪  He’s a lifelong fan of the San Francisco 49ers.

▪  Three local coaches have had big influences on him.

Richard Womack of West Hills College — “He taught me to fight and never give up,” O’Brien said.

Mike Vogt at Buchanan High School and Pat Plummer at Hoover High School — “They helped guide and mold me from a young coach who thought he had all the answers to a man who can’t stop searching for more answers,” he said.

▪  Why he coaches high school football: “I want the opportunity to help boys become men who will be outstanding leaders, mentors, and most importantly, fathers who will continue to give back to society.”

▪  Coaching in the Tri-River Athletic Conference: “There is no greater feeling than walking into Lamonica Stadium, in front of your home crowd, and taking on the best each week.”

▪  In 2015, Clovis East went 3-8 overall and 0-5 in league. “We lost most of our games by less than a touchdown,” O’Brien said. “We have a very tough schedule this year. If we can stay healthy and get better every day, we look forward to having an exciting season.”

Key players

Marcus Washington, running back, junior (school rushing leader, two-year varsity starter, two-time first team All-TRAC)

Ibraheim Garibeh, linebacker, senior

Ryan Hunt, defensive lineman, sophomore

Matt Juarez, offensive lineman, senior

Romello Knight, defensive back, junior

James Sowards, defensive lineman, senior

Tanner Tucker, wide receiver, senior

Matt White, offensive lineman, senior

Assistant coaches

Mike Jacot – Defensive Coordinator

Erin Banks – Linebackers

Marquis Figueroa – Safeties

Matt Lopez – Offensive Line

Kevin McLendon – Corners

Mitch Spangle – Defensive Line

Garen Stacey – Running Backs

Leroy Travis – Wide Receivers

Player Roster

Not available at press time

Clovis East 2016 Football Schedule

8/27 – at St. Ignatius College Prep (San Francisco)

9/2 – Redwood at Lamonica

9/9 – at Sanger

9/16 – Sunnyside at Lamonica

9/23 – at Foothill (Palo Cerdo in Shasta County)

10/7 – Clovis at Lamonica

10/14 – Clovis North at Lamonica

10/21 – Clovis West at Lamonica

10/28 – Buchanan at Veterans Memorial

11/3 – Central at Lamonica

