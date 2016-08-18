Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Aug 22: Mollie

Mollie likes to make us laugh with a tongue-waving smile every morning. This brilliant brindle pit bull blend makes life a real party and she finds ways to amuse both herself and staff, too!
Mollie likes to go out to the yard in style and makes sure she walks on all the benches on the way out, bouncing from floor to bench and back again like an agility dog, only much slower with her bigger frame.
Mollie has made a lot of friends here at the adoption center, both human and dog. She prefers the roughhousing types of dogs to play with, but will chase, too, while she has enough energy. She’s a smart girl too and when she’s all worn out, her favorite thing to do is to lay in the pool or come over to sit in one of the chairs in the shade (she thinks the chairs are for her). Mollie is looking to be your biggest lap-dog ever, and be ready to see some silly poses as she does have a tendency to sleep upside down, all four feet to the sky!
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
