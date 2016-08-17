Out & About: Clovis Unified general session rally at Save Mart Center

More than 5,000 employees, educators and board members of Clovis Unified School District — including the new Boris Elementary School staff — gathered Tuesday in Save Mart Center for the district’s annual general session rally. Together, they celebrated the district’s theme for the 2016-17 school year: Honoring our past, inspiring the future.
Near the conclusion of the event, several kindergarteners took their place onstage to represent Clovis Unified’s Class of 2029.
More than 42,000 students will be welcomed back to CUSD campuses on Monday.
