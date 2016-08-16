Obituary - Clifford Bethel, Jr.

Clifford Bethel, Jr., died July 31, 2016 at the age of 64. He was born Jan. 8, 1952 in Fresno to Clifford and Colleen. Shortly after his graduation from Sierra High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in Vietnam.
Mr. Bethel was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Gordon.
He is survived by his daughter Alice, three grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A celebration of life potluck will be held 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Aug. 19, at the North Fork Rancheria Community Center (56900 Kungib Way).
