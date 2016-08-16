Obituary - Betty June Benoy

Betty June Benoy died Aug. 11, 2016 at the age of 98. She was born June 5, 1918, in Elkhart, Indiana to Edwin and Dessie Rowe.
An Oakhurst resident for more than 40 years, she was a member of the Mountain Community Women since 1971, serving as president in 1974. She also served on the Sierra Mountaineer Days organizing committee and was the first curator of Sierra Historic Sites. She was a member of the Garden and Bridge clubs, and was voted “Woman of the Year” by the Eastern Madera County Chamber of Commerce in 1981.
Mrs. Benoy was preceded in death by her husband, Harlan.
She is survived by her children, David of Medway, Ohio, Alan of Visalia, Richard of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Jean of Lodi; nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 11:15 a.m., Aug. 19 at Quail Park, 4520 W. Cypress, in Visalia.
