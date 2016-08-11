LiveLikeMolly: Family encourages random acts of kindness on Aug. 26 to honor woman killed by drunk driver

If someone secretly pays for your latte on Aug. 26, join in with #LiveLikeMolly and pay the good deed forward.
Molly Griffin would have turned 25 years old on Aug. 26, but the Fresno State graduate and registered nurse was tragically killed last year by a drunk driver.
To honor her birthday last year, Griffin’s family encouraged others to perform a random act of kindness on what they declared “Molly Day.” The word spread quickly last year and, with the help of social media and the hashtag #LiveLikeMolly, will likely bring joy to far more people in the community this year.
“Molly was killed by a drunk driver in February 2015 near Copper and River Ranch Road,” said her mother, Doris Griffin. “It was devastating, but my husband and I knew that we were going to focus on everything that is good about Molly — how she lived, not how she left us.”
Molly Griffin, a surgical nurse at Madera Community Hospital, was 23 at the time of her death. She attended Maple Creek Elementary in her youth and graduated from Fresno Christian High School. She transferred from Fresno City College to complete her bachelor’s degree in nursing at Fresno State.
“She was in the middle of buying a brand new home at Copper River Ranch, that’s why she was out there that day,” Doris Griffin said. “She was really focused on doing something with her career.”
Griffin described her daughter as an “incredible individual” and said, “I can’t imagine not continuing to celebrate her.”
So each year, the Griffins have decided to do just that.
The couple, with the help of Doris Griffin’s co-worker at Clovis Community College, sent out save-the-date cards last year that asked friends and family to perform a random act of kindness in honor of Molly’s birthday.
“Her birthday is always going to be the toughest day of the year for me,” Griffin said. “Last year I woke up on Aug. 26 devastated without her. But by noontime that day I went out to do my random acts of kindness, and it was the first time in six months that we felt joy again.”
The Griffins received loads of positive feedback and decided to launch the effort on Facebook this year. The Facebook event has sparked a movement nationwide and all the way to Canada.
“It had a ripple effect and was really encouraging,” Griffin said. “The givers were just as blessed as the receivers.”
Griffin hopes that Molly Day 2016 will not only spread joy and bring a smile to others’ faces, but also bring awareness to the dangers and tragedies that arise from drunk driving.
“It breaks my heart,” Griffin said. “I’m sorry for anyone who experiences this.”
How to participate
Perform any good deed or random act of kindness and share your story and/or photo on Facebook, tagging it with #LiveLikeMolly on Aug. 26. Click on the hashtag to view all of the other good deeds being performed in honor of Molly Griffin.
Need some help thinking of a random act of kindness to perform? Take a look at this list, compiled by our staff, for inspiration:
♥ Buy someone’s coffee in line behind you.
♥ Hold the door for somebody and offer a friendly smile.
♥ Send someone flowers.
♥ Tape a dollar to a vending machine with a note that says “treat yourself.”
♥ Buy a meal for a homeless person.
♥ Place a $5 bill inside of a Redbox movie when you return it, with a note that says “Popcorn is on me!”
♥ Put change in someone’s expired parking meter.
♥ Take a fruit basket or pastries to a police or fire station.
♥ Take flowers to the cemetery to leave them at an unvisited grave.
♥ Let someone go ahead of you in line at the grocery store.
