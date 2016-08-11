Out & About: Crush Days at Clovis Community College

Crush Days at Clovis Community College
Nearly 400 students new to Clovis Community College attended one of three Crush Days sessions on Aug. 9 and 10 to prepare for Monday, the first day of the semester. The new student welcome sessions gave newcomers the opportunity to meet faculty, counselors, staff and other students, strategize for college success and learn where their classrooms are. Parents of new students were also welcome to attend and meet the new president of CCC, Dr. Lori Bennett.
Photos by Farin Montanez and Clovis Community College
