Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Aug. 15: Harley

Harley makes a big splash when he gets moving! This energetic and lanky pit bull mix is loads of fun and energy. Harley is housebroken, crate-trained and is doing very well with his leash training. He is about 1 1/2 , and has more learning to do. It’s a good thing his favorite treats are hot dogs. They’re good incentive for him to learn new tricks. He is learning to be around other social dogs, and is recommended for a home either as an only dog or with another large-breed social dog who doesn’t mind a bit of roughhousin’.
If you’re looking for that running partner, are ready to play with some toys in your backyard or want to enjoy some hot dogs with a game of baseball, Harley is an enthusiastic partner.
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
