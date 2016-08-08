Miss Winkles Pet of the Week of Aug. 8: Pongo

OK, so Pongo might bring to mind the image of a spotted dog, but this kitty is making the name his own. He’s a handsome Domestic Medium Hair with sparkly green eyes and fantastic brown tabby striping.
He’s more than a little affectionate, too, and his favorite way to be carried is in the form of a hug. This guy gives the best hugs! He just comes right up into your lap, puts both paws up on your shoulders, stares into your face and purrs while you snuggle into his long, soft hair.
Pongo is living in our community kitty room, and is doing very well with the other kitties. He likes to have his own special bed, where his favorite position for lounging is upside down. He just sleeps there, belly up to the sky. He even likes to be petted on his stomach and is quite the silly character, kneading the air with his big paws because he enjoys the attention so much.
If you’re looking for that snuggliest buddy, come visit Pongo; he sure makes our days brighter.
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday at 85 Temperance Ave. just south of Sierra Avenue. All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, are current on their vaccinations and microchipped.
Adoption fees are $25 for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.
Note: the Pet of the Week may no longer be available after press time, but plenty of other adoptable pets are. Visit clovisanimalservices.org/miss-winkles for more information.
