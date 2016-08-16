Clovis Police to focus on traffic safety laws during back-to-school time

Back-to-school is only a few weeks away in the Clovis Unified School District and Clovis Police officers, including those on Zero Motors, will patrol in and around Clovis elementary, intermediate and high school campuses on August 22.
CUSD officers are also participating in back-to-school traffic safety. Officers will give special attention and citations to students bicycling to and from school without helmets for their safety.
Clovis Police will also write tickets for speed, seatbelt/child safety seats and stop sign and crosswalk violations. People creating traffic hazards, such as double parking and impeding traffic, stopping in bus and red zones and dropping off youngsters on the street rather than on the sidewalk can also expect tickets.
Because class times are staggered from school to school, officers have an opportunity to check for violations around elementary, junior and high school campuses both in the morning and the afternoon.
Police presence should serve as a reminder to motorists to be careful in and around school zones, including crosswalks.
Clovis Police would like pedestrians and drivers to know they share equal responsibility when it comes to crosswalks.
Crossing guards with stop signs are a big help. Pedestrians must proceed with caution and need to look both right and left before entering a crosswalk. It is incumbent on drivers to slow down in school zones and pay attention to pedestrians in crosswalks. Please, keep safety in mind!
